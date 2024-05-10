₹1448 • HDFC Bank

1420

1385

1480

1510

Go short on a rise at 1460 and 1475 with a stop-loss at 1490

₹1435 • Infosys

1415

1380

1460

1500

Go long only above 1460. Stop-loss can be kept at 1445

₹425 • ITC

420

417

429

432

Go short now and at 428. Stop-loss can be placed at 430

₹266 • ONGC

263

260

268

272

Take fresh shorts now and at 267. Keep the stop-loss at 269

₹2787 • Reliance Ind.

2770

2700

2800

2840

Go short only below 2770. Stop-loss can be kept at 2785

₹821 • SBI

814

806

826

831

Go go eitherway from here. Avoid trading this stock now

₹3954 • TCS

3940

3910

3970

3990

Go short on a break below 3940. Stop-loss can be kept at 3955

22073 • Nifty 50 Futures

22000

21800

22150

22230

Go short only below 22000. Stop-loss can be placed at 22060

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

