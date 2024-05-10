₹1448 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1420
1385
1480
1510
Go short on a rise at 1460 and 1475 with a stop-loss at 1490
₹1435 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1415
1380
1460
1500
Go long only above 1460. Stop-loss can be kept at 1445
₹425 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
420
417
429
432
Go short now and at 428. Stop-loss can be placed at 430
₹266 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
263
260
268
272
Take fresh shorts now and at 267. Keep the stop-loss at 269
₹2787 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2770
2700
2800
2840
Go short only below 2770. Stop-loss can be kept at 2785
₹821 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
814
806
826
831
Go go eitherway from here. Avoid trading this stock now
₹3954 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3940
3910
3970
3990
Go short on a break below 3940. Stop-loss can be kept at 3955
22073 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22000
21800
22150
22230
Go short only below 22000. Stop-loss can be placed at 22060
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
