₹1414 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1395
1380
1435
1455
Wait for dips. Go long at 1405. Keep the stop-loss at 1390
₹1678 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1670
1650
1690
1720
Go long only above 1690. Keep the stop-loss at 1680
₹404 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
403
400
408
411
Go short only below 403. Stop-loss can be kept at 404
₹277 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
275
273
280
283
Go short only below 275. Stop-loss can be placed at 277
₹2942 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2935
2915
2955
2980
Go long only above 2955. Keep the stop-loss at 2945
₹762 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
755
749
765
770
Go long now and on dips at 757. Keep the stop-loss at 754
₹4102 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4075
4050
4120
4160
Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock for now.
22021 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21990
21900
22120
22200
Initiate fresh long positions now. Keep the stop-loss at 21970
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
