₹1414 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1395

1380

1435

1455

Wait for dips. Go long at 1405. Keep the stop-loss at 1390

₹1678 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1670

1650

1690

1720

Go long only above 1690. Keep the stop-loss at 1680

₹404 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

403

400

408

411

Go short only below 403. Stop-loss can be kept at 404

₹277 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

275

273

280

283

Go short only below 275. Stop-loss can be placed at 277

₹2942 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2935

2915

2955

2980

Go long only above 2955. Keep the stop-loss at 2945

₹762 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

755

749

765

770

Go long now and on dips at 757. Keep the stop-loss at 754

₹4102 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4075

4050

4120

4160

Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock for now.

22021 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21990

21900

22120

22200

Initiate fresh long positions now. Keep the stop-loss at 21970

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

