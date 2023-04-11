The Indian Government views green hydrogen (hydrogen derived from electrolysis of water by renewable power) as a key pathway to achieve decarbonisation by 2030. Here are four charts which reveal how things stand for green hydrogen
Dial H for hydogen
As of now only about four per cent of hydrogen is produced using renewable sources.
Green but expensive
Currently, green hydrogen appears costly than that produced by conventional methods
Ambitious target
India ranks second after EU in terms of long term production targets of green hydrogen
Tale of 2 states
Gujarat and Maharashtra appears at the forefront considering consumption of green hydrogen.