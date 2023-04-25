The world has seen an explosion in wealthy individuals. A 2023 list published by Henley & Partners and New World Wealth, provides insights on cities and areas where the rich reside. Here are the details in the form of charts.

Mapping the rich trail

New York City wears the crown as the city with the most millionaires in 2023. Seven of the World’s Top 10 cities listed are in countries that host formal investment migration programmes and actively encourage foreign direct investment in return for residence or citizenship rights.

Rapid rise

If you define HNWI as an individual with at least $1 million investable wealth, then the growth of such population in certain cities, such as Hangzhou and Austin, has been over 100 per cent in the 2012-2022 period.

Home to $100-mn plus

Centi-millionaires are a subset of millionaires who have atleast 100 million investable wealth. New York, the Bay Area, Los Angeles, London and Beijing top the cities with such individuals.

Where billions sleep

The Bay Area, New York, Beijing, Los Angeles and Beijing are also locations which are home to the most billionaires.

