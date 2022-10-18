Nearly ₹40-lakh crore of investor money is invested in mutual funds, going by average assets under management (AAUM) figures.

MFs are gaining popularity among Indian investors, and it will be interesting to know how different Indian States and Union Territories have approached this popular investment choice.

Here are five infographics that demystify India’s love for MFs.

Heatmap for mutual funds nationally

Maharashtra, New Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Haryana lead the race in terms of State/UT-wise contribution to MF assets.

You can see how Maharashtra is ahead by leaps and bounds. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, Jharkhand, Odisha and Bihar come in the second rung.

Relatively smaller are States such as Goa, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Click the zoom (+ sign) in the map below to look at specific State/UT.

Date with debt

Debt mutual funds, while popular with institutional investors, are increasingly being used by retail investors to seek capital protection and for higher than traditional investment returns.

While the usual suspects such as Maharashtra, New Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are the biggest home to debt fund investments, others such as Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, Jharkhand etc. are showing good contribution.

More than ₹14.4-lakh crore or 36 per cent of the total industry AAUM is held by debt funds. See the pie-chart below that illustrates the nationwide debt MF play picture.

Equity chase

While Maharashtra keeps its lead over others in stock market/equity-oriented mutual fund investments, Gujarat comes second by narrowly beating New Delhi.

Put together, there are six States/UTs with at least ₹1-lakh crore in equity funds and these also include Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Rajasthan are in the ₹40,000-90,000 crore club.

All that glitters

Gold ETFs (exchange traded funds) have become a popular investment avenue among investors. However, gold ETF flows usually track the ups and downs of performance for the underlying precious metal.

While Maharashtra by its sheer asset size is again on top, Southern States such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala feature prominently in the list (see below).

Asset mix preference for top States/UTs

Here is an infographic that shows how top 10 States/UTs are positioned in terms of exposure to debt funds, equity funds, balanced funds (hybrid of debt and equity), and funds of funds and exchange-traded funds.

Haryana tops the debt MF share with over 57 per cent, while Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh each have over 65 per cent in equity funds. For Maharashtra and New Delhi, Fund Of Funds (FoFs) and ETFs form sizeable chunks