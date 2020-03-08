Unwinding of carry trades, FPI outflows leave rupee lagging other Asian currencies

When children can be seen and heard
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
At the start of 2020, the rupee was one of the best performing Asian currencies. But the wave of global risk aversion, following the Covid-19 epidemic, has reversed the fortunes of the domestic unit.
The currency’s weakness over the past two weeks has been despite weak crude oil prices and a declining US dollar. The rupee typically has an inverse relationship with these two factors. Heightened global risk-aversion that is leading to unwinding of speculative positions (mainly carry trades) in rupee, and foreign portfolio outflows seem to be behind this atypical behaviour of the rupee.
The rupee was quite stable between January 1 and February 21, losing just 0.37 per cent against the greenback. Other Asian currencies such as the Japanese yen, Singapore dollar, South Korean won and the Thai baht, had lost over 2.5 per cent against the dollar in this period, in the initial phase of the Covid-19 scare.
But as the number of infections outside China started to rise over the last two weeks, there has been a sharp sell-off in the rupee, with the currency losing 2.91 per cent against the dollar. On the other hand, other Asian currencies, with the exception of the Indonesian rupiah, have gained against the dollar.
One of the main reasons for the rupee’s recent weakness appears to be unwinding of carry trade positions in the rupee. Carry trades are positions built in various asset classes across the globe with the help of money borrowed in currencies with extremely low or negative interest rates.
“Rupee had become a favourite currency for carry trade due to low volatility in 2019,” says Anindya Banerjee, Deputy Vice- President of research in currency and interest rates, Kotak Securities. “The higher interest rate differential between India and other countries helped. While inflation risk was present, it was expected to fade away by the end of this year. Because of this, significant dollar short positions were built not only onshore, but also in the offshore market.”
The decline over the past couple of weeks resulted in deterioration in carry return, which might have prompted a liquidation of such positions, according to experts.
Also, expectation of a rate cut by the RBI may be hurting the rupee. “The US Federal Reserve has already done a 50-bps rate cut last week and a lot of other central banks are expected to follow suit as everyone wants to support their respective economies”, says Rahul Gupta, Head of Research, Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.
Such an expectation should be discouraging for carry positions because a rate cut can bring down the interest rate differential. So, just as carry trades aided rupee’s outperformance, the exits have been contributing to the relative underperformance.
The Indian equity and debt market, on the back of the global downtrend, witnessed foreign portfolio outflows over the last few weeks, weighing on the rupee. As on Friday, net FPI outflow (equity and debt combined) for the month was ₹13,138 crore, according to the latest data by National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL). Net investments for the calendar year have thus become negative (minus ₹3,211 crore). By February-end, there were net inflows of ₹9,927 crore. In contrast, FPIs had pumped in ₹1.36 lakh crore in 2019, which had helped the rupee stay afloat last year.
While the external balance, interest rates and fundamentals of the economy impact the long-term trajectory of the rupee, FPI flows have greater influence over short-term rupee movement.
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
In January this year, a news report announced the launch of a cab service at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi ...
The Women’s Technology Park in Salem is turning rural women into entrepreneurs, through sustainable schemes
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
In many aspects, you are better suited to manage money. So, what are you waiting for?
Focus on exports and likely recovery in domestic sales put it in a sweet spot
The year 2019-20 could be a washout with poor results , and likely impact of coronavirus
RBI’s proposal to write off AT1 bonds of Yes Bank is bad news for MF investors
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...