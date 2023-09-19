Nifty touched 20,000 in September 2023, it took just 52 days for Nifty to reach 20,000 from the 19,000 level. Valuations at these levels look reasonable. Here are four charts which tell the story.

Valuation game

Nifty now trades at 20 times price to earnings, cheaper than it was about two years ago.

Nifty 50 gainers and losers during Nifty 19,000 to 20,000

Take a look at the biggest winners and losers in the 50-stock basket as Nifty embarked on the 20000 journey.

Hunt for riches

Midcap and Smallcap stocks have outperformed Nifty 50 by a decent margin.

As the rate-hike cycle appears to be near its end, small and midcap stocks have gained favour.

