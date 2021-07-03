Tax Query: Will mutual funds issue Form 16A for TDS on dividend?

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
I have invested around ₹4 lakh in some mutual funds, all regular plans with dividend options. They have deducted tax on the dividend amounts paid during this financial year 2020-2021. My question is whether the funds will issue Form 16A and whether the details of taxes deducted and remitted to the Government will be reflected in Form 26A of the Tax Department. Can I claim refund of the tax so deducted on filing my return of income?
J R RavindranathYes, the mutual fund company is required to issue Form 16A in respect of tax withheld on dividends. Further, the taxes deducted will be reflected in your Form 26AS. While you can offset the taxes deducted at source against your tax liability, you are required to offer the gross dividend income earned during the FY to tax under the head “Income from other sources”. Effective April 1, 2020, the dividend income is taxable in the hands of investors at the applicable slab rates. Further, tax would be deducted at 10 per cent as laid down in Section 194K of the Income-tax Act, 1961. The said rate of 10 per cent has been reduced to 7.5 per cent for all the dividend payments made from May 14, 2020 till March 31, 2021 due to Covid-19. Should your tax liability be lower than the TDS, refund can be claimed while filing your India tax return for the FY 2020-21.
The writer is Partner, Deloitte India
Send your queries to taxtalk@thehindu.co.in
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
Euro 2020 is on. This week’s quiz is all about the premier tournament and its storied history
There is no reason why the menstrual cup — a cost-effective, liberating and safe product for managing women’s ...
A journalist’s scoop on a global virus empire run with corporate efficiency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...