Key things to know about Annual Information Statement before filing your tax returns

Parv Shah |Vishal Balabhadruni | Updated on: Jul 16, 2022

Parv Shah and Vishal Balabhadruni discuss how you can make use of the  Annual Information Statement in filing your returns

The tax filing rush has started with the deadline for filing returns approaching. In order to ensure accuracy, the taxpayer has to have a clear idea of all the transactions . To solve this problem Income Tax department has launched Annual Information statement in November 2021 which has a comprehensive detail of the transactions and tax details.

Why is it important for taxpayer and what all types of transactions it tracks ? Tune in to the podcast to understand the benefits and utility of Annual Information Statement.

income tax
Income Tax E-filing
podcast
Podcasts
Published on Jul 16, 2022

