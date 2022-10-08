In 2005, the stock of Suzlon made a debut at Indian bourses providing investors with close to 100 per cent listing gains. The company and stock continued to see robust performance for the next 2 years. However, post 2008 global financial crisis, the company’s fortunes changed as demand environment waned, and excess leverage taken to fund growth backfired. Post a decade of dealing with debt overhang and gradually clawing its way back, Suzlon is now coming up with rights issue of ₹1200 crore, in order to repay a portion of debt.

Tune in to the podcast to find out about the company’s business, prospects and whether one should subscribe to Suzlon’s rights issues.