Financial year will end in a few weeks. Along with the tax planning purposes, this time it is also important for your mutual fund investments. As per SEBI guidelines, you need to complete certain tasks before March 31, 2023 to avoid freezing of your mutual fund folios. Hence to have seamless mutual fund investment journey, tune in to the podcast to know about the tasks, and what you need to do.
