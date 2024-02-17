The expected fall to 21,000 on the #nifty50 did not happen last week. On the contrary the #nifty has found support around 21,500 and risen to 22,000. Crucial resistances are coming up for both the #nifty and #niftybank index which will need a close watch this week. Whether they manage to surpass this hurdle or not will determine the next move.
#Nifty has an important resistance at 22,150. A break above it can take the #Nifty up to 22,500-22,700. On the other hand, a turnaround from 22,150 can take the #Nifty down to 21,500 again. It will also keep alive the chances of seeing 21,000 on the downside.
#NiftyBank index has a crucial resistance at 47,200. A break above it can take the #niftybankindex up to 49,000. Failure to rise past 47,200 can drag the index down to 45,000 again.
#DowJones is stuck in a sideways range. There is room to test 39,400 on the upside before a strong reversal to 37,000 happens.
