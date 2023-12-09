The surge in the Indian equity market continues. #nifty scaled new highs last week and has closed on a strong note. The outlook is bullish. There is room for the #nifty to move further higher and make more new highs.
#banknifty index has also risen well above its key resistance. It is also looking strong and bullish to rise more.
The #usfed #fomcmeeting outcome of Wednesday is going to be an important event to watch this week. That could set the path for the #dowjones
