Portfolio Podcast | Breaking down the maths in retirement planning

A retirement corpus should meet all expenses of an individual starting from retirement day to at least 100 years because the primary risk in retirement planning is survival risk. The typical monthly maintenance amount for a 30-year-old will be ₹16 lakhs by the age of 65. With ₹6.8 crore in a low-risk bond, one can maintain today’s equivalent of ₹25,000 per month lifestyle when they retire, given inflation stays below 5%. With a well-balanced equity-debt investing one can accumulate such a high corpus in their working life.

Parv Shah and Sai Prabhakar discuss the various facets of retirement planning.