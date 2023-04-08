Markets interest rates are ruling high and for senior citizens, low risk no longer means low returns. Rates on some small savings schemes were revised upwards recently for the April -June 2023 quarter, opening up some attractive choices. These schemes carry zero risk of default. Bank FDs too are second to none, offering good returns now across tenures and being covered under deposit insurance. Parv Shah and Vishal Balabhadruni discuss attractive investment options for senior citizens today.
