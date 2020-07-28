Readers Say

Publishing in the time of a pandemic
In the Big Story titled, “The three best small savings schemes” (July 20, 2020), it is mentioned that investments in small savings schemes such as PPF and SCSS can be made through banks as well, besides Post Office branches. While the government had issued a notification in 2017 itself, most bank branches are not aware of such directions and hesitate to accept such investments.
MK Nathan
This is in the context of the article, “How to pick the right Corona Kavach Plan’ that was published on July 21, 2020. Corporate hospitals don’t seem to offer cashless treatment on producing Corona Kavach Policy. They insist on paying at least ₹5 lakh to get admission for corona/covid treatment and claim reimbursement. The idea is lofty but its implementation is shady.
R Ramakrishna
I am holding shares of Lupin in physical form. When the shares were issued, my initials were missing and I did not bother to get it rectified. Now when I try to demat the shares, it is getting rejected due to name mismatch. How can this be rectified?
Naren Kadnur
For any rejected demat request, either the Depository Participant (DP) or the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) will provide the exact reason for the rejection and also what needs to be done to process the request. Subhas Dhyani, Head-Customer Service, ICICI Direct, says, “For minor name mismatch, such as difference in initials, the dematerialisation request can be submitted along with an affidavit stating that both the names belong to the same individual. Where the mismatch is major, say surname or name mentioned are totally different, you will have to contact the respective RTA of the company (Lupin, here), and get the required changes done in your physical share certificate.”
