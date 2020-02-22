Bandu’s blockbusters

Connecting with a long-forgotten era
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided he’d had enough. It was time for him to turn ‘smart’. His dead granny’s voice rang in his ears — “Read the papers, Bandya, they tell you all.” So, off went Bandu to the stash of newspapers on his father’s desk. As luck would have it, the ﬁrst paper Bandu got his hands on was The Hindu BusinessLine. The stock recos, in particular, had him in thrall. Soon Bandu metamorphosed into an ace investor and trader.
These days, Bandu picks five stocks each Sunday, which he believes will be blockbusters over the next week.
Syngene International
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
TCNS Clothing Co
Ujjivan Financial Services
Pfizer
Here’s your chance to match step with Bandu. Guess the stock that will give the best return by next Friday (BSE prices). By Wednesday noon, mail us your pick and its expected price rise to bandublockbuster@gmail.com with your name, mobile number and address. One lucky winner will get a prize of ₹2,000.
Last week’s prize winner: Vijayalakshmi
Last week’s winning stock: Orient Cement
Closing price (February 14): ₹80.10
Closing price (February 20): ₹82.00
Return: 2.37%
