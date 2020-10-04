Bandu’s Blockbusters

On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided he’d had enough. It was time for him to turn ‘smart’. His dead granny’s voice rang in his ears — “Read the papers, Bandya, they tell you all.” So, off went Bandu to the stash of newspapers on his father’s desk. As luck would have it, the ﬁrst paper Bandu got his hands on was The Hindu BusinessLine. The stock recos, in particular, had him in thrall. Soon Bandu metamorphosed into an ace investor and trader.

These days, Bandu picks five stocks each Sunday, which he believes will be blockbusters over the next week.

Bandu’s picks

Piramal Enterprises

Adani Green Energy

TCNS Clothing Company

IIFL Wealth Management

Jtekt India

Here’s your chance to match step with Bandu. Guess the stock that will give the best return by next Friday (BSE prices). By Wednesday noon, mail us your pick and its expected price rise to bandublockbuster@gmail.com with your name, mobile number and address. One lucky winner will get a prize of ₹2,000.

Last week’s prize winner: Vijayalakshmi H

Last week’s winning stock: Lupin

Closing price (September 25): ₹997.80

Closing price (October 1): ₹1,028.15

Return: 3.04%

Errata: In the September 28 edition, the closing price of Voltas on September 25 was erroneously mentioned as ₹666.95. The correct closing price was ₹670.05. The stock of Voltas declined by 1.33% the week before. Basis this, Baldev Singh Pardesi has emerged the actual winner. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused.