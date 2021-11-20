Chart Focus: Sell Godrej Properties (₹2,182.3)

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The outlook for the stock of Godrej Properties is bearish. The uptrend that has been in place since March last year has made a top. There is double-top pattern formation on the charts strengthening the case for a top in place and a steep corrective fall. The neckline of this pattern poised at ₹2,210 has just been broken on Thursday. The level of ₹2,210 can now act as a good resistance. The next hurdle will be at ₹2,280. As long as the stock trades below these resistances, the chances are high for it to fall towards ₹1,910-₹1,890.
Investors holding this stock can consider booking partial profits, may be 50 per cent of their holding at current levels. Watch the price action around ₹1,900 to re-enter the stock again if it bounces-back sharply from there. Traders can consider taking short positions with a stop-loss at ₹2,320. Trail the stop-loss down to ₹2,085 as soon as the stock falls to ₹1,985. Move the stop-loss further down to ₹1,990 when the stock touches ₹1,945. Book profits at ₹1,920. In case if the stock breaks below ₹1,890, then the correction could be steeper targeting ₹1,650-₹1,620.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Past credit events have taught us that even the highest AAA ratings must be taken with a pinch of salt
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...