Investment Focus: Gujarat State Petronet Ltd

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Gujarat State Petronet Limited (GSP), the largest natural gas transmission player next to GAIL in India, will be a beneficiary of the government’s push to increase the share of gas in India’s energy mix.
GSP will also be a huge beneficiary of city gas distribution network as well in India, for which various steps are being taken by the government.
The company’s shareholding in the CGD players — Gujarat Gas (54.17 per cent holding) and Sabarmati Gas (27.47 per cent) — will give a leg-up to the earnings of GSP going ahead.
At the current market price of about ₹350 per share, GSP is valued at about 11 times its estimated earnings (Bloomberg consensus) for the next one year as against the last five-year average of about 10 times. The stock seems to be a good bet for long-term investors given the scope for growth from the structural shift happening. Investors with high-risk appetite can consider accumulating the stock on dips.
