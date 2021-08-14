Stock Fundamentals

Investment Focus: Gujarat State Petronet Ltd

Satya Sontanam BL Research Bureau | Updated on August 14, 2021

 

Gujarat State Petronet Limited (GSP), the largest natural gas transmission player next to GAIL in India, will be a beneficiary of the government’s push to increase the share of gas in India’s energy mix.

GSP will also be a huge beneficiary of city gas distribution network as well in India, for which various steps are being taken by the government.

The company’s shareholding in the CGD players — Gujarat Gas (54.17 per cent holding) and Sabarmati Gas (27.47 per cent) — will give a leg-up to the earnings of GSP going ahead.

At the current market price of about ₹350 per share, GSP is valued at about 11 times its estimated earnings (Bloomberg consensus) for the next one year as against the last five-year average of about 10 times. The stock seems to be a good bet for long-term investors given the scope for growth from the structural shift happening. Investors with high-risk appetite can consider accumulating the stock on dips.

 

Published on August 14, 2021

stocks and shares
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd
