In the week ending October 6, the Benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 gained 0.45 per cent and 0.48 per cent and has thereby snapped its two-week losing streak. althoug not by much.

During the week, RBI maintained a status quo on repo rates. Sectoral indices such as BSE Consumer Durables (2.6 per cent), BSE Realty (1.9 per cent) and BSE IT (1.8 per cent) gained the most while indices such as BSE Power (2.5 per cent), BSE Metals (2.4 per cent) and BSE Oil and Gas (1.7 per cent) declined.

During the week many stocks moved up without being backed by any significant news-flows or fundamentals. Amongst those in BSE 500 that outperformed driven by fundamental news flows, Network18 Media & Investments Ltd, Heidelberg Cement and Kalyan Jewellers were the top gainers.

Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

The stock of RIL owned media conglomerate Network 18 shot up by around 13 per cent during last week driven by the buzz around ICC World Cup.

As per the report by Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt Ltd, the stock of Network 18 shall be a major beneficiary of the ICC World Cup 2023 happening in India along side stocks in sectors such as travel, tourism, hotels, food and beverages. The company involved in television, print, digital, OTT, is also the largest shareholder in BookMyShow, the ticketing partner for ICC World Cup 2023.

The stock is currently trading at a trailing P/B of around 8 times.

Kalyan Jewellers

The stock of jeweller designer and manufacturer Kalyan Jewellers gained 13 per cent on the back of strong Q2 numbers.

The company has clocked a revenue growth of around 27 per cent in the September quarter on a y-o-y basis while the same for H1FY24 has been around 29 per cent. Further during the Q2FY24, the company lauched 13 new showrooms in non-South markets. As per the management, the company will launch an additional 26 showrooms, taking the total count of showrooms launched in the current fiscal by Diwali to 51.

The stock is currently trading at a trailing P/E of around 63 times.

Heidelberg Cement

The stock of German based mulltinational cement company Heidelberg Cement gained nearly 8.2 per cent during last week driven by the buzz around acquisition of stake in the company by other major cement players.

Heidelberg has a cement manufacturing capacity of 13.4 million tonnes per annum across its plants in India. The stock has been in the news as media reports suggest that Ultratech Cement and Adani Group might join race to acquire Heidelberg Cement. Earlier, there was also buzz around JSW Cement showing interest to acquire the company to which HeidelbergCement clarified that it is not aware of the development.

The stock is trading at a trailing P/E of around 43.85 times.