Trading pick of the week: JSW Steel (₹375.6): Sell

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Investors with a medium-term perspective can sell the stock of JSW Steel at current levels. The stock was in a long-term downtrend since it recorded a new high at ₹427.5 in September 2018, until it found support at ₹132 in April 2020. Triggered by positive divergence, the stock changed direction in April last year and has been on an intermediate-term uptrend since then.
In September 2020, the stock took support at around ₹258 and continued to trend upwards. It has been on a medium-term uptrend since September. However, the stock encountered a key long-term resistance in the band between ₹405 and ₹415 in early January this year and began to decline. This resistance zone limited the upside for the stock. Negative divergence has triggered the trend reversal.
On last Friday, the stock slumped 4.5 per cent with above average volume, breaching a key support at ₹383, as well as the medium-term uptrend line decisively. This fall has strengthened the short-term downtrend. The daily relative strength index features in the neutral zone and the weekly RSI is correcting from the overbought territory. Taking a contrarian view, the short- to medium-term outlook is bearish for the stock. It has the potential to trend downwards and reach the price targets of ₹350 and ₹320 over the medium term. Traders with a medium-term view can sell the stock with a stop-loss at ₹405 levels.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
DuPont analysis will help in understanding the underlying drivers
Only half the Sensex stocks have bettered the index’s return in the last 10,000-point journey
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
What makes the new crop of young Indian cricketers such game-changing winners? Over and above their talent, ...
For their dead, Parsis practise a 3,000-year-old system where corpses are excarnated in the Tower of Silence, ...
The morning she gave Peter and Neha, and their baby daughter Minty, a tour of Ambassador Apartments, Mrs ...
It’s the 111th birth anniversary of jazz musician and guitar genius Jean ‘Django’ Reinhardt. This week’s quiz ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...