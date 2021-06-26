What’s in it for minority shareholders in the Thyrocare buyout

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
Acquiring 66.1 per cent stake in Thyrocare Technologies at ₹1300 a share, API Holdings has announced an open offer for 26 per cent of outstanding shareholding at the same price, without commenting on any delisting plans. API may itself be floating an IPO in the medium-term.
The open offer price, lower than Friday’s closing price of ₹1,448, values the company at 45 times FY22 EPS estimates compared to 66 times for Metropolis and 72 times for Dr. Lal Path labs. These two listed peers earn two to three times Thyrocare’s revenues. Thyrocare has a higher focus on wellness programs (packaged preventive diagnostic tests) which gives the company a higher operating margin profile of about 34 per cent, compared to 25 – 30 per cent posted by competitors. The three companies reported close to 15 per cent CAGR in revenues for the period FY16-21. Operating in a largely unorganized sector, these diagnostic companies are expected to grow faster than the industry, based on brand value and consolidation.The pandemic has helped a valuation re-rating for the listed players from the 30- 40 times earnings that they were trading at earlier.
While there could perhaps not have been a better time for the Thyrocare founder to exit, the change in management could weigh heavily on investors’ minds, with the management now expected to pass on to a younger and digitally acute team. Dr. A Velumani will take a 5 per cent stake in API, and ensure smooth transition of operations with no further association with Thyrocare.
At the same time, the management control by a digital-based company could bring substantial synergies in operational reach of diagnostic companies like Thyrocare which rely on a hub (central processing lab) and spoke (regional and zonal laboratories) model. Digital technologies facilitating test booking, sample collection and report generation are increasingly being adopted by diagnostic chains with impetus from the pandemic, when social distancing is preferred. API plans on leveraging its existing B2B business for strong growth of B2C business of Thyrocare.
That said, investors are now somewhat left in the lurch in this bargain. The open offer price may be revised based on market price and also depending on API’s long-term plans for Thyrocare. The selling out of the business could also mean a potential delisting for the public shareholders, if the minimum public shareholding norms are breached in the process. While the way forward is uncertain for minority shareholders currently, the path to price discovery can be long-winded.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
Local tour operators go the distance to offer the comfort and cuisine of home for Indian travellers who seek ...
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...