Who Am I? (August 14)

Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 My founder has two children and two listed companies, each named after his children.

2 I have delivered more than five times return to shareholders over the last five years. Inspite of FIIs reducing stake in Indian stocks, I am one of the few companies where they have been increasing their stake.

3 My biggest client, a global MNC brand, chose me as the best in my category globally. The MNC’s founder gave the award in the presence of past president of the United States.

4 My founder, who maintains high governance standards and has been awarded for corporate governance, accepted a board invitation at one of his friend’s companies that got him into trouble with regulator. He promptly resigned from that board and settled with the regulator.

5 Over the last several decades, I have been tripling my topline and bottomline every five years and I am confident of repeating that growth rate again.

Last week’s winner: Munish Agarwal

Last week’s answer: Sun Pharma