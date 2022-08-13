hamburger

Stock Fundamentals

Who Am I? (August 14)

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Aug 13, 2022

Are you an avid investor? How well do you know corporate India?

Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 My founder has two children and two listed companies, each named after his children.

2 I have delivered more than five times return to shareholders over the last five years. Inspite of FIIs reducing stake in Indian stocks, I am one of the few companies where they have been increasing their stake.

3 My biggest client, a global MNC brand, chose me as the best in my category globally. The MNC’s founder gave the award in the presence of past president of the United States.

4 My founder, who maintains high governance standards and has been awarded for corporate governance, accepted a board invitation at one of his friend’s companies that got him into trouble with regulator. He promptly resigned from that board and settled with the regulator.

5 Over the last several decades, I have been tripling my topline and bottomline every five years and I am confident of repeating that growth rate again.

Last week’s winner: Munish Agarwal

Last week’s answer: Sun Pharma

Published on August 13, 2022
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you