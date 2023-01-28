Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. My name carries a trait every entrepreneur must have. It’s apt for me as I pursued my business dominated by a few big boys and managed to gain momentum only after 15 to 20 years.

2. I have delivered industry-best returns to my shareholders, more than five times over the last five years.

3. I have been listed only just over 10 years but have delivered 20 times’ return to my owners since then.

4. Though I have grown less than 20 per cent per annum over the last 10 years in revenue and profit, both have gained momentum in recent years to more than 30 per cent per annum.

5. My founder, post his bachelors in IIT and masters in the US, became an entrepreneur three decades back. After handing over active management to a professional team, he has been engaged in several nation-building initiatives, some of which have far-reaching positive impact on our society.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Burger King / Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd

Last week’s winner: Gunakkunru A