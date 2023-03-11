Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. My journey began about 50 years back, founded by two childhood friends who remain so even now.

2. Many of my top products came out of several acquisitions done over the years. One such acquisition of a well-known brand began on a hostile note but turned out to be a friendly one.

3. While I have a strong balance sheet, my founder family took on a lot of debt which included borrowing against shares, to fund diversification into non-core areas. Fortunately, they have been exiting many such initiatives and have got pledges released on a major part of their holdings.

4. My operating profits have remained in a narrow range over the last five years, and it is no surprise that my shareholders have earned negative returns over the same period.

5. The deleveraging by promoter family, coupled with renewed focus on prime brands in recent years, should hopefully help me benefit from the demographic boom in the years ahead.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Cipla

Last week’s winner: Bharathwaj Sankaran

