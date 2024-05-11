Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. I will celebrate my golden jubilee in the next few years. I continue to remain a national leader in my business segment.

2. Though my sales and profits grew only four times over the last 10 years, my market cap has grown over 10 times. Over the last 15 years I have delivered about 100 times return to my owners, making my founder a billionaire.

3. My logo is closely associated with the country where my MD did his masters.

4. My founder undertook great initiatives in organ donation, leading from the front by being the first donor. He has set up a foundation to take these initiatives further for several generations to come.

5. Though my business is spread over 28 States across the country, my board members are almost entirely from one State.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: JK Tyres

Last week’s winner: Varadarajan MN