Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1 This is my silver jubilee year. I was founded by two doyens of the industry, one of whom was globally the largest player and exited my ownership just about five years back.

2 I took 20 years to get my first 5 million customers and the next 5 came in just two years.

3 I have grown my revenue as well as net profits by 30 per cent CAGR over the last 10 years and crossed the ₹10,000 crore revenue milestone only last year.

4 I got listed a few years back and since then have delivered negligible returns though my parent’s stock price has tripled. Public shareholders who used to own more than 20 per cent stake in initial years hold around 5 per cent now.

5 I have 20 per cent market share in my industry with low penetration of just 5 per cent in India. Hopefully, my industry will grow larger in future and not get disrupted by technology.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Astral Ltd

Last week’s winner: R Ramkumar

