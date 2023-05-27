Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1 I got listed precisely 40 years back. Since then I have delivered almost 20 per cent per annum to shareholders by just doing a boring business with world-class quality.

2 I celebrated my golden jubilee when India began liberalisation in 1991 with the theme “Life Begins @ 50”

3 I am one among a handful of companies that have had only a couple of changes in MD for the past 75 years.

4 While my competitor does double my revenue, I earn similar net profits and hence trade at almost identical market capitalisation.

5 My promoters have more than 300 years’ history, which can be traced back to a King. They continue to remain dominant and respected in several geographies worldwide.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: SBI Cards

Last week’s winner: Sachin Alawani

