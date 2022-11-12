Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

1. I became a listed business more than five years back but my valuation was below listing price till March 2020. Since then, my valuation has tripled.

2. My journey began only this millennium. In just over 20 years, I have built an incredibly strong brand in several cities I operate in.

3. I have a large business in an unusual international territory, famous for being a tax haven for global corporations.

4. My founder has built great credentials in the industry as well as in nation-building by working for the welfare of society. He was awarded Padma Bhushan for his services about a decade back.

5. My founder’s son, an MBA from Stanford, became Executive Vice-Chairman this year and has been instrumental in replicating my business model in multiple geographies.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s winner: Shweta Punj

Last week’s answer: Brigade Enterprises

