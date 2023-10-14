Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

1. Though my corporate name is generic and just mentions the service I offer, I am better recognised by the abbreviation.

2. I will celebrate my golden jubilee in a few years. I got a global leader as shareholder within the first 10 years of my inception and became their subsidiary within the next 10 years.

3. My founder MD later became one of the first CEOs to get 8-figure compensation, so rare in early 1990s in corporate India.

4. I am the first in my industry and remain the largest player in the country. Though I am 5 times larger than my nearest competitor, I have taken a sizeable stake in another competing firm.

5. I grew my profits at 10 per cent per annum last decade and hence my shareholders have earned less than benchmark indices in spite of valuing me at 50 times current year earnings.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number. A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s stock: Torrent Pharma

Last week’s winner: Rudra Chowdhury