Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1I have a flag of my own and carry my founders’ initials proudly

Present generation of investors may find it hard to believe that I used to be a part of Sensex. I am a small-cap stock today.

My stock price is currently lower than what it was 15 years ago though I have been profitable and paid dividend each of these years. I have begun buybacks as markets are pricing my stock substantially lower than book value.

4Unlike a small-cap Indian company’s board of directors, I have an illustrious one. Men and women with credentials, including the ex-chairman of McKinsey India, ex-member of SEBI, ex-economic advisors and those with central bank experience are adoring my board.

5 In our country where hostile takeovers are few and far between, a couple of branches of my founder family got embroiled in two separate hostile attempts.

Last week’s winner:

Suresh Kumar Tirupaati

Last week’s answer:

City Union Bank