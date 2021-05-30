Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
Are you an avid investor? How well do you know corporate India?
Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here
1 I was started by a few friends in a garage during the Quit India movement and within 25 years I became a national leader of my market. Since then, I have retained the leadership position.
2 I have managed to deliver more than 20 per cent annualised return to shareholders over the last several decades.
3 My top public shareholders include one of the largest market capitalised companies.
4 One of my fierce competitors, whose chairman was ex-chairman of Hindustan Lever, attempted to take me over by buying out of one of my founder families’ stake. I refused to register the transfer and eventually my other promoters bought the stake back. Things took a full circle when my promoters tried buying out the same competitor few years later.
5 In my growth years, half of India was illiterate and my customers identified my products by the mascot, designed by one of the best known cartoonists. I even ran a “Give me a name” contest to name my mascot by giving a prize money of ₹500, a princely sum in the 1950s.
Last week’s winner:
SR Subramanyam
Last week’s answer:
SAIL
Note: Due to work from home as also the complete lockdown, we are unable to dispatch the books to the winners since the edition dated April 11, 2021. The inconvenience is regretted. We will resume as soon as the situation normalises.
