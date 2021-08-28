Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 I am the largest recycler of my product globally. My product is so unique it can be recycled infinite times. Every year I recycle 75 billion items that consumers use worldwide.

2 Operating in over 30 countries with almost 150,000 employees belonging to more than 100 nationalities, my promoter group has evolved into an Indian MNC.

3 My chairman cleared CA in his first attempt, though he did it reluctantly to satisfy his billionaire father. Post that, as per his own desire, he did MBA from London Business School.

4 Though I have 50 plus years of history, I will enter the ‘Billion Dollar Annual Net Profit’ club only this year, hopefully.

5 2010 to 2020 turned out to be a lost decade for my shareholders with negative return, though this decade began with a bang, with the stock price now trading more than double of pre-Covid level.

Last week’s winner: D Karunakar

Last week’s answer: Info Edge India