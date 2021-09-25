Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here
1 I will be completing 40 years next year. My first branch was inaugurated by the then President of India. One of my rural initiatives was inaugurated by a US President when he visited India.
2 I have grown to be the largest player in my industry that continues to remain fragmented. I pioneered several initiatives to help my country reach global standards.
3 Though I have more than 60,000 employees, my founder continues to be my best brand ambassador, even at this old age. He has been honoured with various awards including the second-highest civilian award in our country.
4 Though I have delivered 4 times return to my shareholders since March 2020, I disappointed them with no returns in the previous 5 years. In any case, my shareholders must be delighted with 25 per cent CAGR over the last 10 years.
5 I am one of the true Indian success stories with almost $10 billion market capitalisation. But it's sad that foreigners own more than half of me currently.
Last week’s winner: Jaspreet
Last week’s answer: Praj Industries
