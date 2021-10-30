Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 Through meticulous acquisitions and organic growth in several countries, I have now become one of the top 5 globally.

2 I have the privilege of being one of the first few billiondollar exits by a private equity investor in India.

3 Though I have delivered substantial return over the years to shareholders, the first few years postlisting as well as the 10year period between 2008 and 2018 were tough with no returns. Still, my shareholders constantly raised equity from existing shareholders to strengthen the balance sheet in my capitalintensive business to invest for the future.

4 Few years back when a powerful business behemoth entered my trade, a majority of my customers and shareholders almost wrote me off. But I have risen back like a phoenix.

5 In a country obsessed with cricket, I have identified myself with Formula 1 as well as football.

Last week’s winner: Balaji Balasubramanian

Last week’s answer: BHEL