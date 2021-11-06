Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 This is my silver jubilee year and now I serve more than 50 million customers with just 3000 employees.

2 Born into a freedom fighter family in a village with humble background, my founder took a couple of decades to become a billionaire.

3 My founder’s family helped with capital and labour during my initial 10 years. Then, an investor funded my growth and stayed put for more than 10 years before he took partial exit during my IPO.

4 I have gone up 7 times since listing a few years back but delivered nil returns this calendar year (2021) despite the bullish sentiment.

5 My competitor, who is not even one-fourth of my valuation, dragged me into litigation over IP infringement. I have successfully steered past such threats to become the largest in my trade.

Last week’s winner: MN Varadarajan

Last week’s answer: Bharti Airtel