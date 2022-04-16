Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 I began as a joint sector company and then became a national leader owned by Indian entrepreneurs and investors. I currently belong to an international group, the world’s largest in my business.

2 Throughout this journey of four decades, my unwavering commitment to sustainability in a business prone to pollution is widely recognised and respected.

3 Though I have disappointed shareholders over the last five years with dismal returns, I have created enormous wealth for my shareholders since inception in the 80s.

4 My founder began his career as a cotton trader which was his family business, but pursued my business without any prior exposure of any sort. His journey is captured in story format in an autobiography every aspiring entrepreneur must read.

5 He made several innovations in my business and converted a commodity business into a brand-driven one.

Last week’s winner: Aryan M

Last week’s answer: Ramco Cements