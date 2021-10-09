Stock Fundamentals

Are you an avid investor? How well do you know corporate India?

Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 I am widely known for the technology I provide in design engineering. I got a Filmfare award a few years ago and recently I designed biscuits as well, to give you a sense of the variety of businesses I operate.

2 My present chairman is in an executive role in another company with which there were talks of merger several years back. Glad I remained independent to deliver 50 per cent CAGR over the last 10 years to my owners.

3 My shareholders were disappointed with negative returns over the 5 years prior to March 2020.

4 I am one of the very few companies owned more by individuals who hold less than 500 shares than all institutions: domestic and foreign.

5 I still carry a Silicon Valley-founded company in my name, though I have truly become an Indian-owned business.

Last week’s winner: Rajat Mishra

Last week’s answer: Honeywell Automation India

