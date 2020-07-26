Why Britannia Industries should be an essential part of your portfolio

Pioneer SAD-835TAB review: A multi-purpose tablet for ‘transportainment’
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, the foods segment has been the main growth driver for FMCG companies. The June 2020 quarter volume growth (year-on-year) for Britannia Industries, which came in at 21.5 per cent, is a testimony to this.
Early restart of production after the easing of lockdown and expansion as well as focus on select products that bring the maximum revenues paid off during the quarter.
With the pandemic not seeming to go away soon, in-home consumption is expected to continue to boost volumes for food companies in the near term, and Britannia will be a beneficiary.
Over the medium term, Britannia’s efforts to become a ‘total foods company’ by improving its presence in allied sub-segments such as dairy, wafers and croissants bode well for volumes as well as margins. With prospects being bright, the stock has moved up sharply since the March 23 low, gaining 80 per cent.
However, the valuation provides some comfort. Britannia trades at a discount to FMCG behemoth Hindustan Unilever, which is slightly on back foot now, considering that a chunk of its portfolio is in the discretionary consumption space.
While HUL trades at 62 times its estimated earnings for FY21, Britannia trades at 49 times. Investors can make use of corrections to buy the Britannia stock.
Britannia has been able to tide over the pandemic-induced restraints during the April-June quarter by focussing on improving its reach as well as optimising production to suit demand. The company focussed on 20 per cent of the products that bring 80 per cent of the revenues — such as Milk Bikis, Marie, NutriChoice (digestive), Good Day and cream biscuits.
This helped improve productivity and optimise costs, and brought in better utilisation of manufacturing capacities. From around 19.7 lakh outlets as of March 2020, the company improved its direct reach to 21.5 lakh outlets at the end of the June quarter.
With the firm getting about 37 per cent of its revenues from rural areas, the fact that rural India has been so far less impacted by the pandemic, too, helped Britannia. It added 3,000 preferred dealers in rural areas in the June 2020 quarter.
With the modern trade channel being impacted due to closure of malls etc, the company’s strong foothold in general trade (sale through local stores/smaller outlets) helped. Going forward, the rise in in-home consumption is expected to continue in the near term given the localised restrictions on movement and eating out across the country.
Long-term prospects are also sanguine. While at least two-thirds of its revenues come from biscuits, over the years, the company has been diversifying its mix. In this context, it is betting on its dairy business. Currently, products such as cheese, yoghurt and dairy whiteners are available. It recently extended its portfolio into value-added products such as dairy drinks — milk shakes and lassi.
With a view to improving efficiencies and margins, Britannia is expanding its back-end capabilities of the dairy business, such as setting up a larger procurement pool for milk. Wafers and croissants are another area. But these businesses are quite small now, contributing only about 2 per cent to overall revenues. The fragmented nature of the market for wafers and low market penetration of both these products vis-à-vis biscuits promise good prospects.
To cash in on the demand for ‘natural’ and ‘wellness’ products , the company also plans to launch biscuits and dairy varieties fortified with vitamins, minerals and also with natural ingredients such as ginger and turmeric.
For the quarter ended June 2020, the company recorded a 26.5 per cent growth (year-on-year) in consolidated sales to ₹3,384.46 crore. With volumes growing at 21.5 per cent, the remaining came from price and superior mix.
Operating margins improved sharply from ₹14.03 per cent to 20.9 per cent.
Lower prices of inputs such as flour, refined palm oil and milk helped.
The company also cut down on advertising spends by about 200 basis points. Thanks to a strong operating performance, consolidated profits doubled to ₹545 crore.
With volumes growing by low single digits in 2019-20, the lower base, coupled with higher demand, could continue to support volumes this fiscal.
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
Investors can choose from various schemes, based on their risk profile and life stage. The schemes invest in a ...
The NFRA found that there was deficiency in Sen’s direction, supervision, and review of the various facets of ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...