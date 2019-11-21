As rupee consolidates, adopt range-trading strategy

Can Jaishankar rev up the diplomatic corps?
As India seeks greater influence in global policy-making, an understaffed foreign service needs to be reshaped
BL Research Bureau
The rupee (INR) closed lower on Wednesday at 71.81 compared to its previous close of 71.71 against the dollar (USD). The Indian currency is consolidating within a range between 71.6 and 72. Though the bias remains bullish as long as it stays above 72, only a breakout of the resistance at 71.6 can establish an uptrend.
The dollar index (value of the US dollar against a basket of major currencies), after appreciating to 97.93 yesterday, gave up its gains and is currently trading at 97.78. The immediate support is at 97.67 whereas on the upside the index can move towards 98.
When the dollar advanced yesterday, the one-year Non-Deliverable Forward (NDF) points of the USDINR currency pair spiked to 334 points. However; then it dropped to 313 points at the close of yesterday’s market session. Unless there is a sustainable increase in NDF points, the dollar is not expected to rise against the domestic currency.
In today’s session, the rupee opened at 71.83. Until the exchange rate of USDINR moves out of the range between 71.6 and 72 traders can adopt a range trading strategy. Thus, if the rupee moves to the support at 72, initiate rupee long position with a tight stop-loss; whereas if the rupee moves to the resistance at 71.6, initiate rupee short position with a tight stop-loss.
Supports: 72 and 72.3
Resistances: 71.4 and 71.6
As India seeks greater influence in global policy-making, an understaffed foreign service needs to be reshaped
Will our personal and professional productivity increase if we migrate to a four-day work week?
Can the revolt by women in Japan lead to a global rethink on hiring policies that focus too much on ...
Good display and impressive specs for the price make the 10-inch tablet a value-for-money deal
Short for ‘Number of Periods’, NPER can help one know how long it will take for an investment to grow to a ...
A parent/guardian could invest in the name of the child and operate it until they turn 18
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The ongoing International Pepper Community meeting, declaring huge carry forward stocks in some producing ...
Eighteen women from Kerala craft a fitting response to the misogyny apologists in a state divided by the ...
Stories of childhood in this neighbourhood in Mumbai centred on the watermelon juice from Edward the VIII
On lockdown for over 100 days, Kashmir’s plight has crippled its artistes — painters and poets, playwrights ...
Crossing the border from Pakistan, thousands of Hindu refugees hope to soon reach a destination called Indian ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...