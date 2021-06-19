Bandu’s Blockbusters

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided he’d had enough. It was time for him to turn ‘smart’. His dead granny's voice rang in his ears — “Read the papers, Bandya, they tell you all.” So, off went Bandu to the stash of newspapers on his father’s desk. As luck would have it, the ﬁrst paper Bandu got his hands on was The Hindu BusinessLine. The stock recos, in particular, had him in thrall. Soon Bandu metamorphosed into an ace investor and trader.
These days, Bandu picks five stocks each Sunday, which he believes will be blockbusters over the next week
Here's your chance to match step with Bandu.
Guess the stock that will give the best return by next Friday (BSE prices). By Wednesday noon, mail us your pick and its expected price rise to bandublockbuster@gmail.com with your name, mobile number and address. One lucky winner will get a prize of ₹2,000.
BANDU’s PICKS
Garware Technical Fibres
SKF India
Intellect Design Arena
TCI Express
Dhani Services
Last week’s prize winner Nitin Cyriac
Last week’s winning stock Kaveri Seed Company
Closing price (Jun 11): ₹692.95
Closing price (Jun 18): ₹729.35
Return: 5.3 per cent
Errata: In the June 13 edition, the winning stock was erroneously mentioned as Redington India. The correct winning stock is CRISIL, which went up by 18.9 per cent last week. Basis this, Harpreet Singh emerges as the actual winner. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused.
