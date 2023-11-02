Copper futures (November expiry) on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been tracing a sideways trend since the beginning of October. It has been oscillating between ₹700 and ₹710.

It was earlier in a downtrend. So the bears have lost some momentum. However, this does not guarantee a bullish reversal. Especially given that copper futures is now trading in a range, the direction of the break can indicate the next possible swing in price.

A breakout of ₹710 can turn the short-term outlook positive and copper futures may rally to ₹750.

On the other hand, below the range bottom of ₹700, there is another important support at ₹690. So, the bears should drag the contract below this level to regain control.

If the support at ₹690 is removed, we can see a quick decline towards the support band of ₹660-665.

Also read
November crude oil futures were trading at ₹6,778 on MCX

Crude oil up as US Fed pauses interest rate hike

Lead futures: Might bounce off ₹185

KSL

Natural gas: A technical analysis

REUTERS

Aluminium futures: Hold the longs

Trade strategy

Traders can stay out for now as copper futures is not trending at the moment. Consider fresh positions along the direction of the break from the range of ₹690-710.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   