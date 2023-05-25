Lead futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) have charted a sideways trend since April this year, with the continuous contract oscillating in a band of ₹182 and ₹185. On Wednesday, it declined to close below the support at ₹182, opening the door for a further fall.

While ₹180 is a potential support, we expect the contract to drop below this level and touch ₹175, a support in the near-term. Subsequent support is at ₹173.

On the other hand, if the contract starts recovering, it could rally towards the ₹184-185 price band. The 50-day moving average lies at ₹184.

Nevertheless, as it stands, the probability of a decline is high and, therefore, traders can consider taking fresh short positions.

Trade strategy

Go short on MCX lead futures at the current level of ₹181. Add more shorts if the price rises to ₹182.50. Place the initial stop-loss at ₹183.50.

When the contract touches ₹178, tighten the stop-loss to ₹180. Book profits at ₹176.

