hamburger

Commodity Calls

MCX Copper: Wait for the contract to rally to ₹655

Akhil Nallamuthu |BL Research Bureau | September 05 | Updated on: Sep 05, 2022

MCX futures likely to slip below ₹600

The futures of copper on the MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange), which was on a rally since the third week of July, is facing a resistance in the ₹670-700 range.

Unable to rally past this level, the contract was consolidating a bit. In fact, it started facing selling pressure last week and it has now declined to about ₹640.

Since the overall trend is bearish, the likelihood of a decline from the current level is high. We expect the contract to slip below the nearest support, which is at ₹600, and extend the decline to ₹585. A breach of this can drag the contract to ₹550. If the contract appreciates from here, it is likely to be capped at ₹670.

Also Read
Nifty call: Stay away for now

A week ago, we had recommended a short position at ₹665 and suggested to add shorts when contract rallies to ₹700. Our suggestion on initial stop-loss was at ₹745. But the contract reversed without moving up to ₹700.

Traders who initiated this trade can continue to hold the shorts. As a move above ₹700 looks very low now, tighten the stop-loss to ₹715. Modify this to ₹670 once the contract slips below ₹600. Revise it further down to ₹615 when price touches ₹585. Liquidate all the shorts at ₹550.

For fresh trades, wait for the contract to rally to ₹655 and then go short with stop-loss at ₹715. Make the adjustments as suggested above when the contract declines in line with our expectations.

Published on September 05, 2022
copper
technical analysis
commodities market
futures and options
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you