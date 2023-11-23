Natural gas futures (December contract) on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has seen a sharp fall in prices since the beginning of November. The contract fell off the resistance at ₹320 and on Wednesday, it closed at ₹252.9.

Also read: Crude oil declines as US inventories rise above market expectations

Further fall from the current level is less likely as December futures of natural gas have a strong support region between ₹245 and ₹250. Going forward, we expect the contract to witness a bounce and rally to ₹285 in the near term.

On the other hand, if the support at ₹245 is breached, natural gas futures could see another leg of downtrend. Support below ₹245 can be seen at ₹215 and ₹200.

Overall, the natural gas future is now trading near a support and so, the probability of a bounce looks high. Also, the risk-reward is favourable for fresh long positions.

Trade strategy

Buy natural gas futures (December contract) at the current level of ₹255. Target and stop-loss can be at ₹285 and ₹240, respectively.

As a risk management measure, when the contract touches ₹275, tighten the stop-loss to ₹265.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit