NCDEX mustard seed may top ₹6,300

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The futures contract of mustard seed on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), which has been moving in a sideways trend since November last year, had its base at ₹4,900. While this acted as a strong support, the contract faced resistance at ₹5,200 and ₹5,320. The April contract, which moved out of this range in early February, rallied to ₹5,944 before three weeks and then it witnessed a minor correction. Looking at the price action over the past one month, the contract has been tracing a horizontal price pattern. That is, it was held between the key price levels at ₹5,570 and ₹5,950.
But on Monday, it breached the psychological level of ₹6,000 thereby strengthening the case for the bulls.
Traders can be positive and initiate fresh long positions in the contract on declines. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹5,750. On the upside, the contract is likely to touch ₹6,300 — a breakout of which can take the contract to ₹6,450. These price points can be the near-term target.
