Over the past month, the lead futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) have seen a decline.

The February futures closed at ₹185 yesterday compared to ₹192 a month ago, losing 3.6 per cent which is considerable given that this metal has been trading with very low volatility for more than a year.

We expect the contract to fall further from here. The nearest support is at ₹180 with the subsequent one at ₹173. On the other hand, the immediate resistance is at ₹188.

Even if there is a rally from the current level of ₹184, it is likely to be capped at ₹188. Above this barrier, the price band of ₹192-195 is a strong resistance.

Overall, the bias remains bearish with the chances of a fall high.

Trade strategy

Traders can go short on lead futures at the current level of ₹184.

Add more shorts if the price rallies to ₹188. Place stop-loss at ₹195.

Tighten the stop-loss to ₹184 when the price slips below ₹180. Liquidate the shorts at ₹175.