NSE will trade derivative contracts of rupee-denominated crude oil and natural gas. The exchange said it has signed a data licensing agreement with CME Group, allowing NSE to list, trade and settle rupee-denominated NYMEX WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas (Henry Hub) derivatives contracts for Indian market participants.

In a press release, the NSE said its contracts will expand the product offering in the overall commodity segment. NSE has applied to market regulator SEBI seeking approval to launch the additional futures contracts.

Shri Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE said: “On receiving approval from SEBI, NSE would make available trading in futures of these two global benchmarks, which will be settled in INR, on the NSE platform. The NYMEX WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas (Henry Hub) contracts are amongst the world’s most traded commodity derivatives contracts generating interest from across the globe. It gives us immense pleasure to enter into this agreement, as it will help us to broaden our energy basket and we are hopeful that these contracts will be beneficial for the Indian market participants to meet their price risk management activities as well as trading objectives.”