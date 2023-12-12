Zinc futures (December contract) on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) have declined since mid-November. It started to fall after facing resistance at ₹235.

Last week, the contract broke below the support at ₹220. Early this week, zinc futures marked a low of ₹214.95 but recovered to close at ₹217.15 on Monday.

The bounce in price is likely to be a corrective one. The near-term trend will only change only if the bulls lift zinc futures above ₹225, where the 20- and 50-day moving averages coincide.

Given the prevailing price action, we anticipate the contract to move up to ₹220 and resume the fall. In such a case, zinc futures could decline to ₹212, a support.

Trade strategy

Short zinc futures at ₹220. Target and stop-loss can be at ₹212 and ₹223, respectively. As a risk management measure, tighten the stop-loss to ₹218 when the price slips below ₹215.